Mass. Judge OKs $40 Million Settlement Over Biased Exam

By Julie Manganis (May 11, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of Black and Hispanic police officers throughout Massachusetts who took a racially biased promotional exam will share a $40 million settlement that was granted final approval on Thursday by a Massachusetts judge after nearly 15 years of litigation....

