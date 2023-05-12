Amid Recent Wins, SEC Crypto Authority Is Strong — For Now

By Samuel Licker and Liza Kirillova (May 12, 2023, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrencies and the exchanges on which they are traded remain under extreme pressure, as the asset class looks to find its footing in the wake of recent major shake-ups like the collapse of FTX and BlockFi. Adding to the industrywide strain are the efforts of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission — including cases against the Bittrex crypto exchange, Ripple Labs and LBRY Inc. — to classify crypto and related assets as securities....

