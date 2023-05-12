5th Circ. Axes La. Utility Agency's Bid To Join Air Quality Suit

By Peter McGuire (May 12, 2023, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit judge said Louisiana's utilities regulator can't join a challenge to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's denial of allegedly insufficient state air quality plans, ruling the Pelican State agency shares the "same ultimate objective" as the states and energy interests suing the federal agency....

