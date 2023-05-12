NY Firm Seeks Early Dismissal Of Atty's Retaliation Suit

By Emma Cueto (May 12, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Plaintiff's firm Napoli Shkolnik told the Southern District of New York it should scrap a discrimination lawsuit from one of the firm's former lawyers for failure to state a claim and because the court has no jurisdiction over the case or the attorneys named personally, who live in Puerto Rico....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS