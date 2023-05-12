NJ Asset Manager To Pay SEC Fine In Cherry-Picking Case

By Sydney Price (May 12, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The former head of a New Jersey-based asset management firm has been ordered to pay more than $163,000 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over claims that he and his firm engaged in fraud by allocating favorable trades to certain clients....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS