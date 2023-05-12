11th Circ. Backs Chicken Plant's Win In Sex Harassment Suit

By Patrick Hoff (May 12, 2023, 1:42 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit refused Friday to give another chance to a former Koch Foods chicken processing plant worker who alleged he was pressured into having sex with a human resources manager then terminated for refusing to let another employee watch....

