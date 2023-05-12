DC Circ. Says Immigrant Had To File Habeas Claim While Jailed

By Katie Buehler (May 12, 2023, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel declined Friday to resurrect an immigrant's challenge of low-level, unappointed U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees' authority to order expedited removal proceedings, finding his appeal, which he launched after his removal from the U.S., was filed too late....

