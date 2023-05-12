Student Debtors Want Marketing Co. Sanctions Bid Dropped

By Katherine Smith (May 12, 2023, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A group of student-loan borrowers urged a Florida federal court on Friday to drop a Boca Raton marketing firm's sanctions bid against them in their suit claiming it ran a student debt telemarketing scam, rejecting the firm's argument that their claims are time-barred and that the state's delayed discovery doctrine doesn't apply to them....

