Estate Loses Bid For Bigger Award In Ohio Nursing Home Suit

By Matthew Santoni (May 15, 2023, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The family of a patient who blamed his death on a bedsore that worsened during his stay at an Ohio nursing home can't get a do-over just because the jury awarded less compensation than either party's estimate of the costs, an Ohio appellate court ruled....

