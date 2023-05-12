Fees Sought After Post-Verdict $3.5M Crypto Fraud Settlement

By Aaron Keller (May 12, 2023, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who resuscitated a cryptocurrency fraud case from the brink of extinction and scored a $3.5 million post-verdict settlement have asked a Connecticut federal judge for $980,000 in attorney fees, or 28% of the total award, a request they say is a mere sliver of their investment in the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS