NephroSant Founder's Chancery Redaction Bid Is Rejected

By Rose Krebs (May 12, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A judicial officer has determined NephroSant Inc.'s former CEO should lose a bid to keep certain information confidential in Delaware Chancery Court litigation she filed seeking to have the kidney disease treatment startup cover the legal costs of defending herself from allegations over the company's novel urine tests....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS