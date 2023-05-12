On Remand, Apple Fails To Ax Message Patent At PTAB

By Jasmin Boyce (May 12, 2023, 9:50 PM EDT) -- On remand from the Federal Circuit, Apple has again failed to persuade the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to wipe out part of a secure messaging patent asserted against it in underlying infringement litigation over technology in its smartphones and computers....

