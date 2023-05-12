Utility Didn't Flout Fired Worker's Free Speech, 9th Circ. Says

By Henrik Nilsson (May 12, 2023, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed an Oregon federal court's ruling granting Springfield Utility Board summary judgment, saying the power company did not violate a former employee's First Amendment rights when it prevented him from speaking with co-workers during an internal investigation into his own alleged misconduct....

