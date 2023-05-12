High Court Asked To Review Urban Outfitters Sex Bias Case

By Patrick Hoff (May 12, 2023, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A former Urban Outfitters store manager asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on his suit claiming he was fired for complaining about being forced to work a security position because he's a man, arguing the Seventh Circuit was wrong to rule he didn't have enough evidence....

