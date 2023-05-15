SEC Points To Trump Subpoena Case In Covington Fight

By Jack Karp (May 15, 2023, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Covington & Burling LLP and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent a D.C. federal judge dueling letters in their dispute over a list of the firm's clients targeted by a cyberattack, with the agency pointing to Donald Trump's failed bid to block prosecutors' demand for his business records....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS