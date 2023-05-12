Black Workers Hit Sikorsky Aircraft Co. With Race Bias Suit

Chantae Matthews and Paul Stewart sued the Lockheed Martin subsidiary Friday, alleging it violated federal civil rights law by discriminating against Black employees. Matthews was fired from the company when colleagues complained she was unavailable during work hours, even though an investigation challenged the allegations' validity, and Stewart, who went on leave in 2022, was punished for failing to corroborate the bogus claims, according to the suit.
"Despite his rise to a leadership position, and a near fifteen-year record of sterling evaluations and merit raises, [Stewart] recognized growing undercurrents of open racism at the plant during the past four years," according to the suit.
Matthews said she began working for the company, which designs, manufactures and services helicopters, in 2019 as a manufacturing and engineering supervisor. Stewart said he began working for the company in 2008, and in 2018, he became a material logistics manager — one of the few Black employees in leadership roles at the company.
They said that white employees would often use racially derogatory language at the company. Stewart said a white senior manager made racist remarks toward him, such as "I can't wait to make you my slave." When he complained about the conduct, he said the manager was allowed an early retirement instead of termination.
Another white union steward referred to Stewart as "boy," according to the suit, and Stewart said he was warned not to place Matthews in a supervisory role because he didn't want to be viewed as favoring other Black employees. Stewart hired Matthews anyway, but she encountered resistance early on in her role when other colleagues regularly questioned her decision-making and authority, according to the suit.
They also alleged that Black workers were denied COVID-19-related remote work opportunities, as well as expanded overtime — perks that were given to white workers. Matthews also said that white union stewards encouraged Matthews' subordinates to challenge her and file grievances against her, and that one steward told her: "We gotta make sure we get you fired."
Over the course of 2019 to 2021, Matthews said she filed over 30 complaints with the company's human resources department and equal opportunity compliance unit. She said she was often told that her complaints could not be corroborated.
In August 2021, the company launched an investigation into allegations that Matthews was not working while on the clock after colleagues complained that she was regularly absent during the day and inaccessible, according to the suit. The company conducted an analysis of her work computer to determine her activity levels and found that nothing was amiss, the suit states.
When the company looked into her badge swipe records when she entered and exited the office, it found an approximate 30-hour discrepancy between the time she swiped into the Sikorsky facility and the time-keeping entries she submitted, the employees said. But she explained that her badge had malfunctioned multiple times over six weeks and that she had to be let into the building by security guards.
But the company thought the evidence was enough and terminated Matthews in September 2021, according to the suit. Stewart said he denied that Matthews was an absent employee, and he declined to sign a statement corroborating aspects of the time theft claims.
In response, he said weeks later he was removed from an internal talent development pool that protected employees from layoffs and positioned them for promotional opportunities. He also said that his team was given substantially more responsibilities in the months after Matthews' termination.
In 2022, Stewart said he took an extended medical leave to manage severe depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder that his doctors attribute to his experiences at Sikorsky.
Attorney Artur Davis, who represents the employees, told Law360 that the company has not lived up to its commitment to diversity.
"Like so many companies, Sikorsky paints a picture of diversity and color-blindness," Davis said. "Chantae Matthews and Paul Stewart found a very different, uglier reality and this lawsuit is their way of holding Sikorsky accountable."
A representative for Sikorsky did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Stewart and Matthews are represented by Meagan M. Rafferty and Artur Davis of HKM Employment Attorneys LLP and Arnold Lizana of the Law Offices of Arnold J. Lizana III.
Counsel information for Sikorsky was not yet available.
The case is Matthews et al. v. Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, case number 3:23-cv-00620, in U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut.
--Editing by Nick Petruncio.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.