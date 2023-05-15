Ex-Hall Booth Leader Joins Greenberg Traurig In Atlanta

By Emily Johnson (May 15, 2023, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has brought on the former managing partner of Hall Booth Smith PC's office in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, bolstering its litigation team in Atlanta with an attorney whose experience includes chairing Georgia's Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission, the firm said Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS