NYC Pensions' Fossil Fuel Divestment Unlawful, Suit Says

By Patrick Hoff (May 15, 2023, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Three New York City pension plans have damaged public employees' retirement funds by divesting $3.9 billion from fossil fuels and putting a politically motivated climate agenda over the financial needs of subway operators, school staff and other city workers, according to a lawsuit filed in New York state court....

