Kroger Unit Gets Wage Suit Moved To Ohio

By Ryan Harroff (May 15, 2023, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Monday granted a Kroger subsidiary's bid to transfer a proposed wage class action to Ohio, where the supermarket company is based, after the suing employees begrudgingly said the Buckeye State would suffice as the litigation forum....

