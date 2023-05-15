ND Elections Head Wants To Cut Testimony In Tribes' VRA Suit

By Caleb Symons (May 15, 2023, 2:41 PM EDT) -- North Dakota's top elections officer is battling to limit testimony at an upcoming bench trial over allegations that the state's electoral maps illegally disadvantage Native American voters, an effort that focuses on excluding certain redistricting and socioeconomic evidence....

