Man Says Ga. City Excludes Hearing Impaired In Court

By Kelcey Caulder (May 15, 2023, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A 70-year-old man filed suit against the city of Watkinsville, Georgia, on Friday, alleging the city failed to ensure that he and other hearing impaired individuals can properly participate in municipal court proceedings, thereby violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act....

