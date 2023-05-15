Drowned Worker's Widow Sues Meter Maker, Engineering Cos.

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 15, 2023, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The widow of a Pennsylvania worker who drowned when a pipe burst in a confined space while he serviced a meter has sued several companies for wrongful death, alleging that negligence on the part of the manufacturer of the meter and the engineering firms responsible for inspecting the water lines created hazardous conditions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS