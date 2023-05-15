GPS Patent Holder Says Tech Is More Than Just Basic Math

By Carolyn Muyskens (May 15, 2023, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A patent holding company says its GPS technology is more complex than the auto giants it is suing have made it out to be, urging a Michigan federal judge Friday to reject the automakers' argument that the patented invention was no more than simple math....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS