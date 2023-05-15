Gov't Tells 4th Circ. Residents Can't Join Paper Mill Suit

By Quinn Wilson (May 15, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government and the owner of a South Carolina paper mill embroiled in legal action over its emission levels both urged the Fourth Circuit to uphold a lower court's ruling that nearby residents can't intervene in the government's lawsuit, saying the citizens don't have standing and that their claims deviate from statutory requirements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS