Unique Issues To Look Out For In Generative AI Transactions

By Aaron Rubin and Heather Whitney (May 16, 2023, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Because transactions involving artificial intelligence technologies can resemble those involving traditional software — like software as a service agreements — parties often assume that their expectations from those standard agreements about what is reasonable and "market" should also apply to AI-related technology transactions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS