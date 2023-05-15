Sens. Say Green Energy Domestic Content Rules Lack Teeth

By Kat Lucero (May 15, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Two top Senate Democrats criticized new guidance for the domestic content bonus tax credits for clean energy projects, saying the guidance is not strict enough to discourage solar developers from importing key building materials in favor of American-made materials....

