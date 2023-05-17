Pa. Doctor, Pharmacy Sued For Over-Prescribing Medicines

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 17, 2023, 5:12 PM EDT) -- An endocrinologist in northern Pennsylvania has been sued by a former patient who alleges his overprescription of medicines to treat her chronic fatigue led to the development of holes in her intestines that caused her to go into septic shock and become suicidal, among other injuries....

