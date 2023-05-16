Pot Co. Green Thumb Hit With Labor Violation Claims

By Jonathan Capriel (May 16, 2023, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Teamsters union has hit Green Thumb with 10 charges of violating federal labor law in its treatment of Chicago-area cannabis retail workers, claiming it retaliated against them for wearing pro-union pins and gave nonstriking workers a raise....

