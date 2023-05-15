Ex-Colo. Judge Censured Again, This Time For Berating Attys

By Daniel Ducassi (May 15, 2023, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday publicly censured a former state judge for losing his temper and berating attorneys in a personal injury case, less than a year after he was suspended and censured for an incident in which he allegedly pointed a semiautomatic rifle at his stepson during an argument....

