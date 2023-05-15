High Court Won't Hear Ga. Worker's Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (May 15, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a former Georgia state worker's bid to revive her suit alleging she was fired after she asked to work from home following a C-section birth, despite her argument that the Eleventh Circuit let the agency she worked for off the hook too easily....

