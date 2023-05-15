Prison Workers Want High Court's Take On COVID Hazard Pay

By Abby Wargo (May 15, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A group of federal corrections officers asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Federal Circuit decision denying them hazard pay during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that approximate exposure to disease is a workplace hazard worthy of extra pay and that the appeals court wrongly interpreted pay regulations....

