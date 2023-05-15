CARES Act Eviction Rules Still In Effect, Colo. Justices Say

By Thy Vo (May 15, 2023, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court decided Monday that a provision in the federal CARES Act requiring 30 days' notice of an eviction still applies to certain landlords in the state, despite the expiration of the law's eviction moratorium....

