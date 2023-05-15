Fla. Judge Won't Stay Order Blocking DHS Release Policy

By Britain Eakin (May 15, 2023, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday denied the Biden administration's request to stay its injunction of a new policy allowing border agents to release noncitizens due to overcrowding, saying the Department of Homeland Security isn't likely to win on appeal....

