Pa. Court Clears Couple In Murder Weapon Handoff Case

By Y. Peter Kang (May 15, 2023, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A couple's handling of the weapon their son allegedly used to murder another man can't form the basis of an emotional distress damages suit over the mistreatment of a corpse, a Pennsylvania appellate court ruled Monday, saying the couple never physically touched the body of the plaintiff's son....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS