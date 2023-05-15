Texas Voters To Decide Whether To Raise Age Cap For Judges

By Lauren Castle (May 15, 2023, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Texas Senate passed a resolution on Monday that would raise the mandatory retirement age for judges and justices from 75 to 79, a measure that will now go to voters to choose whether to amend the Lone Star State's constitution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS