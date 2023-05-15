Fla. Judge Rejects JV Arbitration Bid In Refrigerant Dispute

By David Minsky (May 15, 2023, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday rejected a bid by group of refrigerant importers to enforce arbitration in China to resolve allegations that they unlawfully transferred assets to avoid paying damages in a previous action, saying the company that initiated the lawsuit is not a party to the joint venture contract....

