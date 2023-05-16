Mich. Atty Oversight Board Wants Due Process Suit Tossed

By Emily Sawicki (May 16, 2023, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The discipline board that oversees Michigan attorneys has asked a federal judge to throw out a suit filed by a disbarred attorney who claims the board and two of its staffers violated his due process rights, saying a "virtually identical" complaint the attorney pursued in state court was already tossed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS