Mich. Atty Oversight Board Wants Due Process Suit Tossed

By Emily Sawicki (May 16, 2023, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The discipline board that oversees Michigan attorneys has asked a federal judge to throw out a suit filed by a disbarred attorney who claims the board and two of its staffers violated his due process rights, saying a "virtually identical" complaint the attorney pursued in state court was already tossed....

