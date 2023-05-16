Dems Propose $8B Boost To Border Security, Processing

By Micah Danney (May 16, 2023, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic leaders in the Senate have introduced a bill to inject nearly $8 billion into U.S. efforts to handle immigration at the southern border, saying the measures would enhance security and address root causes of migration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS