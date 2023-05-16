Jury Sides With Insurer In Detroit Smoke Shop's Fire Case

By Elizabeth Daley (May 15, 2023, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal jury found in favor of State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. on Monday, denying a Detroit smoke shop's claim for at least $90,000 in losses following a June 2018 fire, finding the blaze wasn't accidental and thus not entitled to coverage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS