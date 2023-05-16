Durham Rips FBI, Sussmann For Trump-Russia Probe

By Hailey Konnath (May 15, 2023, 11:41 PM EDT) -- Special counsel John Durham on Monday issued a scathing final report criticizing the FBI's investigation into Russian involvement in former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, slamming the FBI for hastily opening the probe and knocking ex-Perkins Coie LLP partner Michael Sussmann for pushing false leads on the government....

