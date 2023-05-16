Illumen Capital Clinches $168M Racial Equity-Focused Fund

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 16, 2023, 12:17 PM EDT) -- Cooley-advised Illumen Capital, a Black-owned and led fund of funds aimed at achieving racial and gender equity across investing, announced Tuesday that it clinched its second fund at $168 million, which will be used to help fund managers reduce racial and gender bias while optimizing financial performance....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS