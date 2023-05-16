Shake Shack Comes To Agreement With Activist Investor

By Renee Hickman (May 16, 2023, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Shake Shack announced on Tuesday that it had entered into a cooperation agreement with activist investor Engaged Capital to add two new members to its board of directors and to take other actions to increase shareholder value....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS