Okla. Student Says Encounter Over Eagle Plume Traumatizing

By Crystal Owens (May 16, 2023, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Native American woman says an Oklahoma high school violated her civil rights when two employees attempted to remove a ceremonial eagle plume from her graduation cap prior to the event, while allowing other students to wear religious items on their attire....

