Gun Advocates Defend Strategy In Ill. Weapons Ban Challenge

By Celeste Bott (May 16, 2023, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday pressed gun advocates seeking to strike down the state's assault weapons ban to explain why they brought an equal protection claim in state court instead of joining federal litigation challenging it on Second Amendment grounds. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS