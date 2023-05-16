Carrington Coleman Adds Clark Hill Litigation Vet In Dallas

By Lynn LaRowe (May 16, 2023, 3:46 PM EDT) -- North Texas law firm Carrington Coleman Sloman & Blumenthal LLP has added a seasoned litigator with substantial public entity experience who came aboard in Dallas after nearly three decades at Clark Hill PLC, the firm announced Tuesday....

