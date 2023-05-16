Schumer Recommends Deputy US Atty As SDNY Judge

By Adrian Cruz (May 16, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Deputy U.S. Attorney Margaret Garnett, who has spent nearly two decades as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, was recommended Tuesday for a federal judgeship in Manhattan, according to an announcement by the office of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer....

