6th Circ. Backs Steel Co.'s Win In Worker's Bias Case

By Patrick Hoff (May 16, 2023, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday upheld a steel manufacturer's defeat of a former finance employee's suit claiming he was denied a promotion and terminated because of his age and Brazilian origin, saying the trial court's overzealous exclusion of most of an affidavit didn't warrant reopening the case....

