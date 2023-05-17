Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Fines Airbnb $20K For Acting As Unauthorized Insurer

By Alexa Scherzinger (May 17, 2023, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Washington state's insurance commissioner cracked down on online rental property platform Airbnb, fining it $20,000 for acting as an unauthorized insurer and ordering it to obtain a surplus lines insurance policy in order to continue offering its host damage protection program....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!