Mazda Wants Oil Leak Class Action Tossed

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 17, 2023, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Mazda asked a North Carolina federal judge on Tuesday to toss a proposed class action by an attorney accusing it of failing to repair oil leaks caused by defects, arguing the lawyer didn't keep up with vehicle maintenance required under the car's emission warranty....

