How Event Studies Can Be Applied To Crypto Markets

By Nguyet Nguyen, Yingzhen Li and Sujay Davé (May 17, 2023, 5:38 PM EDT) -- For decades, academic researchers have used the event study methodology to evaluate the reaction of asset prices to new information.[1] It is also a commonly accepted tool to establish or challenge loss causation in securities class actions and other financial disputes.[2]...

